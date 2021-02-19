“Minus porn vendors& iPhone thieves”: BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy takes dig at own government on record hike in fuel prices

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has taken a dig at his own government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the burning issue of record hike in petroleum prices in India. Reacting to the news of petrol being sold at Rs 100 per litre, Swamy said that the country was unanimous in terming the price rise ‘exploitative.’

The outspoken BJP leader said, ‘The voice of people is rarely clear and loud. But sometimes it is. On petrol and diesel price rise, there is unanimity in the public [minus porn vendors& iPhone chors (thieves) and fake ID tweeples] that the rise is exploitative.”

Swamy demanded an immediate withdrawal of levies on fuel prices. “Hence government must stoop to conquer–Withdraw the levies,” he wrote.

It’s not clear who he was targeting with the ‘iPhone thieves’ jibe, but a BJP supporter recently earned plenty of condemnation after he was exposed for conning hundreds of people with a fake promise to sell iPhones at astonishingly cheaper prices.

This is not the first time that Swamy has targeted the Centre’s Narendra Modi government on the alarming rise in fuel prices. Earlier this month, Swamy shared a graphic that read, “Petrol Rs 93 in Ram’s India, Rs. 53 in Sita’s Nepal, Rs. 51 in Ravan’s Lanka.”

Ram is a popular Hindu God, believed to have been born in India, while his wife Sita was believed to have been born in Nepal. According to Hindu mythology, demon king Ravan had abducted Sita and taken her to Lanka, now Sri Lanka, before he was defeated and killed Ram.