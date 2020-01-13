Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on anti-Muslim CAA; ‘What is happening is sad… It’s just bad’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has made a hard-hitting statement on the anti-Muslim amended Citizenship Act saying that ‘what is happening is sad.’

A reporter working for Buzzfeed website quoted Nadella as saying, “I think what is happening is sad… It’s just bad…. I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys.”

The stunning reaction from the Indian-born Microsoft CEO has evoked strong reactions from journalists on social media.

Asked Microsoft CEO @satyanadella about India’s new Citizenship Act. “I think what is happening is sad… It’s just bad…. I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys” cc @PranavDixit — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 13, 2020

Big headline. @satyanadella weighs in on the discriminatory new citizenship legislation and the even worse proposed #NRC https://t.co/mqCFXl2lkj — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 13, 2020

Absolutely unacceptable! Hope BJP IT Cell has taken note of Satya Nadella’s stand against CAA. How dare he question the wisdom of individuals ruining India at the moment! #CAAProtests #ShaheenBaghProtests https://t.co/9ysyjfoI6H — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) January 13, 2020

Dear Bhakts! – what sort of statement is @satyanadella making against #CAA!!

Let us immediately #BoycottWindows.

(dont worry this will not impact us – we are anyways using pirated versions) #masterstroke https://t.co/kX6tT94qjs — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) January 13, 2020

Nadella was speaking to editors at a Microsoft event in Manhattan on Monday morning.

His comments are likely to leave the ruling BJP and its supporters disappointed. The BJP government’s decision to enact the amended Citizenship Act has resulted in countrywide protests. The government has also faced criticism from its supporters with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asking the central government to rethink the CAA.

CAA provides automatic citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants. Analysts say that the act will be used to drive millions of Muslim Indian citizens stateless after the Centre’s Narendra Modi government introduces the preparation of National Register of Citizens also known as NRC.