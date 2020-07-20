Meghalaya SSLC Results 2020: Meghalaya Board Of School Education (MBOSE) declares Class 10th results @ results.mbose.in

Meghalaya SSLC Results 2020: The Meghalaya Board Of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the Class 10th results for 2020 on its official website results.mbose.in. Marksheets and certificates will be issued in due course. The board will inform the relevant stakeholders once they are available for collection.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website results.mbose.in

Click on the Meghalaya SSLC result link on the home page

Select the exam and submit your Roll Number

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout or save the page for future references

About Meghalaya Board:

The Meghalaya Board of School Education was setup as per the 1973 MBOSE Act. The board controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students. The Meghalaya education board also provides regular as well as distance education to the students from class 8th to 12th for the schools that are affiliated to MBOSE.

Functions Of The Board