MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board of School Education declares MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020 for Class 12 @ megresults.nic.in

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared this year’s MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020 for Class 12 on its official website megresults.nic.in. Last year, the results were declared in May. This year’s declaration of results was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website megresults.nic.in

Click the link of results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams

Submit your roll number and captcha

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Meghalaya Board:

The Meghalaya Board of School Education was setup as per the 1973 MBOSE Act. The board controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students. The Meghalaya education board also provides regular as well as distance education to the students from class 8th to 12th for the schools that are affiliated to MBOSE.

Functions Of The Board