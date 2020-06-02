Manoj Tiwari sacked as Delhi BJP President, Aadesh Gupta named new party chief

The BJP has sacked Manoj Tiwari as its Delhi unit president. The party has replaced the actor-turned-politician with Aadesh Gupta.

A statement from the party said, “BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Aadesh Kumar Gupta as the president of Delhi unit of the BJP. This appointment will be with immediate effect.”

The BJP had fought the last assembly elections in Delhi under Manoj Tiwari’s leadership but could not stop Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP from another historic mandate.

Tiwari had earned plenty of condemnation recently when he was seen playing cricket in Haryana amidst coronavirus pandemic. The AAP had termed his action insensitive, particularly at a time when millions of Indians were suffering due to the nationwide lockdown.

Tiwari had defended his action saying that he did not violate any norms since the MHA had allowed the opening of stadiums without spectators.

Manoj Tiwari had joined the BJP in 2009. He won both 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Northeast Delhi parliamentary seat.