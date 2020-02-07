Manish Sisodia’s OSD arrested for taking a bribe to ‘settle’ tax evasion case

The CBI has arrested an aide of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for taking a bribe to ‘settle’ a tax evasion case. The arrest has taken place just a day before Delhi votes to elect the new government.

Reacting to the development, Sisodia tweeted, “I’ve come to know that the CBI has arrested a GST inspector for taking a bribe. This officer also worked in my office as OSD (Official on Special Duty). The CBI must severely punish this man. I myself have got many similarly corrupt officers arrested in the last five years.”

The CBI had earlier arrested a DANICS officer Gopal Krishna Madhav after he was caught accepting a bribe to settle a GST evasion case. He was immediately taken to the CBI headquarters. Madhav has been working in Sisodia’s office as his OSD since 2015.

BJP’s Parvesh Verma accused Sisodia of being involved in the corruption. He told news agency ANI, “OSD toh naam hota hai,jo uske malik hain, jo humare deputy CM Manish Sisodia ji hain, yeh sare paise unhi ke jeb mein jata hai aur woh unhi paise se Shaheen Bagh mein briyani pohuchate hain. (OSD is just a name. The money went to directly to his master Manish Sisodia. Sisodia used the same money to fund biryani for Shaheen Bagh protesters.)