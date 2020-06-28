“Manish Sisodia said Delhi will have 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by 31 July. This created fear among public”: Amit Shah to ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s statement that the national capital will have 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by 31 July has created fear amongst the public. Shah has held Sisodia responsible for creating panic at the alarming spread of the deadly virus. He made these statements during an interview with news agency ANI.

Shah said, “Around the second week of June, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that by July 31 there will be 5.5 lakh persons infected with the virus. We will not have any arrangements. This is what he said publicly. This created fear in the minds of people in Delhi.”

“But when Manish ji’s statement came, then I felt that the Indian government must not remain a mute spectator…Even the prime minister said that the home ministry must take an initiative in this and should help the Delhi government. I stress this even today. We are helping the Delhi government and the Delhi government is doing its best to tackle the pandemic but we needed the coordination,” Shah told ANI.

India has recorded more than 16,000 COVID-19 deaths with Delhi alone reporting 2,558 deaths. Delhi has become the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra.