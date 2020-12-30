Man, who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh protesters, formally joins BJP; Delhi Police had earlier described Kapil Gujjar as AAP worker

25-year-old Kapil Gujjar, who had shot to limelight by opening firing at anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh in February this year, has formally joined the BJP in Ghaziabad near India’s national capital. Gujjar, who was earlier said to be an AAP worker, was inducted into the BJP on Wednesday. Curiously, the Delhi Police had earlier described Gujjar as a worker of Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party.

Gujjar was arrested by the Delhi Police in February after he fired several rounds of bullets near the venue of the anti-CAA protest as he shouted ‘Only Hindus will rule in this country.’

Speaking to reporters, Rajesh Deo, a senior officer of the Crime Branch had said that his team had stumbled upon some photos from Gujjar’s phone that proved his connection with the AAP. Deo had said that Gujjar and his father had joined AAP last year.