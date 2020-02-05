Man who opened fire at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and shouted Jai Shri Ram is AAP worker: Delhi Police

In a stunning twist, the Delhi Police have said that the man, who opened fire at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh last week by chanting Jai Shri Ram is a worker of Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. 25-year-old Kapil Gujjar was arrested by the Delhi Police after he fired several rounds of bullets near the venue of anti-CAA protest as he shouted ‘Only Hindus will rule in this country.’

Speaking to reporters, Rajesh Deo, a senior officer of the Crime Branch said that his team had stumbled upon some photos from Gujjar’s phone that proved his connection with the AAP. Deo said that Gujjar and his father had joined AAP last year.

In viral photos shared on Twitter, Gujjar can be seen standing next to several AAP leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena.

No sooner did the police claim on Gujjar become public, the BJP intensified its attack on AAP calling the party a sympathiser of terrorists. Union Minister Prakash Javdekar said, “AAP is completely exposed in front of people of Delhi. The shooter of Shaheen Bagh has turned out to be an AAP member. He had joined AAP with his father a year ago. AAP leader Sanjay Singh had welcomed him. There are photos to prove this.”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh called it a dirty politics of the BJP adding that the saffron party was scared of losing 8 February assembly polls.

Gujjar’s action had come just days after another Hindutva terrorist had opened fire at anti-CAA protesters in Jamia area, near Shaheen Bagh, where thousands of people have been staging peaceful protests.

Delhi goes to polls on 8 February with the counting scheduled for 11 February. In 2015, AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats with the BJP winning the remaining three. The Congress had failed to win a single seat.