“Man went to bed last night in unbelievable pain”: Wife Prithi’s revelation leaves R Ashwin in tears after India all-rounder’s heroic effort at SCG

Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife Prithi has taken to social media to reveal how the Indian all-rounder was in ‘unbelievable pain’ the night before he took to the ground to play one of the best knocks of his career to save the Test match for his country. Prtihi’s revelation left her husband in tears.

Prithi wrote on Twitter, “The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoe laces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today.”

She teased her husband in her subsequent tweet, “Who will help me pack now #thatthatmanthatthatproblem.”

Ashwin replied thanking his wife for her support as he wrote, “Instant tears!! Thanks for being there with me through all this.’

Instant tears!! 😭Thanks for being there with me through all this🙏🙏 https://t.co/aauA4Bg7Dy — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 11, 2021

Ashwin was in pain after being hit in his rib while defending a rising delivery from an Aussie fast bowler. The game had to be suspended for several minutes as the Indian physio provided medical help.

Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted all through the last session of the match to score just 62 runs for the sixth wicket by facing 259 balls. Vihari faced 161 balls to score his 23, while Ashwin played a knock of unbeaten 39 runs by facing 128 balls.

Their heroics earned them plaudits from both current and former cricketers. Those congratulating them included BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar among others.