Mamata Banerjee’s BIG plan to checkmate Narendra Modi| EVM Fraud | Bengal Polls 2021| Rifat Jawaid

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee has revealed a BIG plan to checkmate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters Banerjee said that she had formed a team of 150-200 experts consisting of retired IAS officers to check the EVM fraud. She said that the BJP will not be allowed to commit poll fraud this time.

In the video below, Rifat Jawaid says that Mamata Banerjee’s announcement on EVM fraud is huge and shows that the TMC has taken note of the alleged malpractices in elections.

Mamata Banerjee, whose campaign is being managed by Prashant Kishor in this year’s elections, also announced her candidature from the Nandigram seat, where she will take on her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who recently left the TMC to join the BJP.

Bengal goes to polls in eight stages with the first phase of polling scheduled for 27 March. The counting will take place 35 days later on 2 May.

Banerjee on Friday also announced another shocker saying that she was giving up her safe seat of Bhawanipore in south Kolkata as she would contest from Nandigram in this year’s elections.