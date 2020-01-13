Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati and Arvind Kejriwal to skip Congress-led opposition meet on CAA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BSP supremo Mayawati and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party have decided to skip today’s opposition meeting on the amended Citizenship Act called by the Congress.

Banerjee said that she was peeved at the last week’s violence during the all India trade union strike called by the Left parties. Left workers had allegedly attacked the supporters of Trinamool Congress.

“What happened yesterday in the state (during the labour strike) — it is no more possible for me to attend the meeting anymore. I was the first to launch an andolan (movement) against CAA, NRC,” Banerjee was quoted by NDTV.

Another party announcing the boycott was Mayawati, who took to Twitter to announce her party’s decision. She said that the BSP will be breaking the morale of its workers in Rajasthan where several BSP MLAs had left the party to join the ruling Congress party despite Mayawati’s party extending outside support to the government.

2. ऐसे में कांग्रेस के नेतृत्व में आज विपक्ष की बुलाई गई बैठक में बीएसपी का शामिल होना, यह राजस्थान में पार्टी के लोगों का मनोबल गिराने वाला होगा। इसलिए बीएसपी इनकी इस बैठक में शामिल नहीं होगी। 2/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 13, 2020

On 17 December last year, when the opposition parties went to meet President Ram Nath Kovind asking for his intervention on the issue of violence in central universities against the CAA, the BSP had chosen to not accompany them.

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party too said it will stay away from today’s meeting. “We have no information about any such meeting. So, makes no sense to attend a meeting we have no information about it,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been facing a barrage of criticism for not visiting the victims of the violence caused by the Delhi Police and the ABVP workers in Jamia Millia Islamia and the JNU respectively. Kejriwal has also visited the protesting women in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, which has become of a symbol of resistance on the ongoing CAA protests.

His critics say that Kejriwal does not want to upset his core Hindu voters by siding with Muslims in the ongoing anti-CAA protests.

On Saturday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had expressed deep concerns over the crackdown against CAA protesters across India. She had said, “The situation in some states is alarming, turning the states into police states, notably in Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Delhi. We are appalled by the police excesses and use of brute force in many towns of UP, in Jamia Millia, in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Delhi University, Gujarat University, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to those who were injured. We have no faith that either the UP State government or the LG of Delhi will bring the culprits to justice. We, therefore, demand that a comprehensive high-powered Commission should be constituted to enquire into the incidents connected with the anti-CAA protests and justice to the affected persons.”