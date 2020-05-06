MSBSHSE SSC and HSC Results 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare Maharashtra SSC and HSC Results 2020 by 10th June on its official website mahresult.nic.in. This is after several media reports claimed that the evaluation of answer sheets had begun amidst the nationwide lockdown.

Maharashtra has been the worst-hit Indian state by the coronavirus pandemic with 617 fatalities.

A report by news agency PTI said that the state government headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken a decision to allow the evaluation process for Maharashtra 10th and 12th Exam 2020. This means that the results could be out by 10th June.

Follow these steps to check your results online:

1: Go to the Maharashtra board official website: mahresult.nic.in

2: Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

3: Click on ‘Submit’

4: Your results will appear on the screen.

Functions of The Board:

To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level. To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly. To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books. To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board. To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education. To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education.