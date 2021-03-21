Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh threatens to file defamation case against former Mumbai Police Commissioner for Rs. 100 crore allegations

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has threatened to file a defamation case against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for his Rs 100 crore extortion charge.

Deshmukh, who alleged a conspiracy by the BJP behind Singh’s extraordinary allegations, tweeted, “The former Commissioner of Police, Parambir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself as the involvement of Sachin Waze in Mukesh Ambani & Mansukh Hiren’s case is becoming clearer from the investigation carried out so far & threads are leading to Mr. Singh as well.”

Deshmukh was later quoted as saying that the allegations made by Param Bir Singh were completely false and ‘he has to prove them.’ “Now as I am filing a defamation case,” Deshmukh was quoted as saying.

This was after Singh reportedly wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accusing Deshmukh of directing the suspended cop, Sachin Vaze, to collect Rs. 100 crore from bars, pubs and other establishments in Mumbai for his personal fund.

Singh’s stunning letter came just days after he was removed from his post due to lapses in the investigation on the discovery of an explosives-laden SUV from outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani.

Vaze was later arrested in the SUV discovery case by the NIA before being suspended by the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis have attacked the Maharashtra government Singh’s stunning allegations. While Fadnavis demanded Deshmukh’s resignation, his wife took a potshot at the Maharashtra government saying that ‘As things have started now, it will go a long way. How many will have to be sacrificed to save the king?’