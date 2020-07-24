Maharashtra Board SSC Results 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to declare Class 10th Results 2020 @ mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020 in the next few days on its website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The board has historically released the Class 10th results within a week of declaring the Class 12th results. This year’s Class 12th results, also known as HSC Results, were declared on 16 July. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has not made any official announcement yet.

Meanwhile, admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) is likely to commence from 26 July, when students can start filling the application form.

Once declared, you can follow these steps to access your results

1: Go to the Maharashtra board official website: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

2: Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

3: Click on ‘Submit’

4: Your results will appear on the screen.

5: Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune 411004 is an Autonomous Body established under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri. The Board conducts examination twice a year and the number of students appearing for the main examination is around 14 Lacs for HSC and 17 Lac’s SSC, for the supplementary examination around 6 Lacs students are expected HSC and SSC together. There are about 21000 schools (SSC) and 7000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Jr. colleges in the entire state.