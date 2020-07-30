Maharashtra Board SSC Results 2020: Maharashtra Board has DECLARED Class 10th Results 2020; check your marks here @ mahresult.nic.in 

Maharashtra Board SSC Results 2020: The Maharashtra Board has DECLARED this year’s Class 10th Results after a long wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In case you’ve struggled to check your results, you can visit the official website of the Maharashtra board at mahresult.nic.in to access your results. 83,262 students passed the exam with more than 90% marks. Overall, 8,45,936 boys cracked the exam, while the number of girls passing the board exam stood at 7,38,328.

This year, 17 lakh students had appeared for the board exams. The board had to cancel the geography paper as the state became the worst-hit Indian state by the coronavirus. Even the exam for vocational subjects for students with special needs could not be held.

Here’s how you can access your results

Go to the Maharashtra board official website: mahresult.nic.in

Enter your roll number and mother’s first name

Enter XXX if mother’s name not mentioned in the form

Your results will appear on the screen

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune 411004 is an Autonomous Body established under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri. The Board conducts examination twice a year and the number of students appearing for the main examination is around 14 Lacs for HSC and 17 Lac’s SSC, for the supplementary examination around 6 Lacs students are expected HSC and SSC together. There are about 21000 schools (SSC) and 7000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Jr. colleges in the entire state.