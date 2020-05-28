Maharashtra Board SSC Results 2020: In a huge decision by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, students will be awarded average marks for their cancelled Geography exam. This will pave the way for the declaration of this year’s SSC results on the board’s official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The SSC results have been delayed due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Maharashtra has become the country’s worst-hit state with more than 1800 COVID-19 deaths.

The Maharashtra Class 10 Geography paper was cancelled on 13 April as the board expressed its inability to conduct the exam due to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Around 17 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 exams this year.

When released, this is how you can access your results

1: Go to the Maharashtra board official website: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

2: Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

3: Click on ‘Submit’

4: Your results will appear on the screen.

5: Take the printout and save the page for future references

