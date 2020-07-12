Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Results 2020: Maharashtra Board may declare Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2020 with CBSE on 15 July @ mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Results 2020: The Maharashtra Board may declare this year’s Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2020 with the CBSE on 15 July on its official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. According to reports, while the SSC results may be out on 15 July, the HSC results could only be out by the end of this month.

In May this year, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education had said that students will be awarded average marks for their cancelled Geography exam.

Earlier, Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, “Paper checking for HSC [higher school certificate] exams has been completed and the answer sheets are being scanned. We are planning to declare the HSC results between July 15 and 20. For the SSC exams, the history papers are still being checked and we are working to complete the process to declare the results by July 31.”

When released, this is how you can access your results

1: Go to the Maharashtra board official website: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

2: Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

3: Click on ‘Submit’

4: Your results will appear on the screen.

5: Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune 411004 is an Autonomous Body established under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri. The Board conducts examination twice a year and the number of students appearing for the main examination is around 14 Lacs for HSC and 17 Lac’s SSC, for the supplementary examination around 6 Lacs students are expected HSC and SSC together. There are about 21000 schools (SSC) and 7000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Jr. colleges in the entire state.