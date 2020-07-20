Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020: Maharashtra Board may finally declare Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020 this week @ mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020: Maharashtra Board may finally declare Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020 this week on its official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Chances of SSC results being released became bright after the Maharashtra Board declared the Class 12th results on 16 July. Usually, Class 10th results are declared a week after the results for Class 12th are out. The government has, however, not made any announcement yet.

This year’s exam results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed close to 12,000 lives in Maharashtra alone. Around 17 lakh students had appeared in this year’s Class 10 exams in Maharashtra. This year’s results assume special significance since the board had failed to conduct exams for all papers. The exam for the Geography paper could not be held as the state was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once declared, you can follow these steps to access your results

1: Go to the Maharashtra board official website: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

2: Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

3: Click on ‘Submit’

4: Your results will appear on the screen.

5: Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune 411004 is an Autonomous Body established under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri. The Board conducts examination twice a year and the number of students appearing for the main examination is around 14 Lacs for HSC and 17 Lac’s SSC, for the supplementary examination around 6 Lacs students are expected HSC and SSC together. There are about 21000 schools (SSC) and 7000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Jr. colleges in the entire state.