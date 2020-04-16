Maharashtra Board Results 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education further delays SSC and HSC results 2020 due to lockdown @ mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra Board Results 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has further delayed the SSC and HSC results 2020 due to the extension in the lockdown on its official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The Maharashtra Education Department had allowed teachers to carry the exam papers home for the evaluation after a 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced on 23 March. However, not many teachers were able to carry these papers due to the unavailability of public transport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further extended the lockdown till 3 May. This effectively means that the process to evaluate exam papers will take a significantly longer time.

When released, this is how you can access your results

1: Go to the Maharashtra board official website: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

2: Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

3: Click on ‘Submit’

4: Your results will appear on the screen.

5: Take the printout and save the page for future references

