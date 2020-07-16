Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Results 2020: Maharashtra Board Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Results 2020 @ mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Results 2020: The Maharashtra Board has declared this year’s Maharashtra HSC Results 2020 on its official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. This year’s total pass percentage has jumped to total 90.66 %, which is 4.78 % more than last year. According to reports, while the SSC results may be out on 15 July, the HSC results could only be out by the end of this month. More than 12 lakh students had appeared in this year’s exams.

Vhief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted, “or all those who have got their HSC results today – you have done your best and a bright future with a million opportunities awaits you! Remember, there’s nothing you can’t achieve if you set your mind to it. Best wishes to you all as you cross another milestone in life.”

For all those who have got their HSC results today – you have done your best and a bright future with a million opportunities awaits you! Remember, there's nothing you can't achieve if you set your mind to it. Best wishes to you all as you cross another milestone in life👏🏼 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 16, 2020

Follow these steps to access your results

1: Go to the Maharashtra board official website: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

2: Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

3: Click on ‘Submit’

4: Your results will appear on the screen.

5: Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune 411004 is an Autonomous Body established under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri. The Board conducts examination twice a year and the number of students appearing for the main examination is around 14 Lacs for HSC and 17 Lac’s SSC, for the supplementary examination around 6 Lacs students are expected HSC and SSC together. There are about 21000 schools (SSC) and 7000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Jr. colleges in the entire state.