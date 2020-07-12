“Maharaj would make us drink coronavirus medicine. Then he’d get naked and lie down”: Godmen arrested in UP for raping children

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district have arrested two babas for allegedly raping minor boys held at their ashram. The two religious leaders have been identified as Swami Bhakti Bhushan Maharaj and his assistant Mohan Das. While Swami Bhakti Bhushan is the owner of the Godiya Math Ashram in Muzaffarnagar, Mohan Das worked as his manager.

The matter came to light after someone made an anonymous call to the Childline, the nodal agency for the Ministry of Child and Welfare Development. According to Nepal Singh, SP Rural, Muzaffarnagar, both religious leaders have been booked under under 323, 377, 504 of the IPC & accused also booked under POSCO.

Case registered under 323, 377, 504 of the IPC & accused also booked under POSCO: Nepal Singh, SP Rural, Muzzafarnagar pic.twitter.com/5PCLhtfupe — Mojo Story (@themojo_in) July 10, 2020

Police on Friday arrested both ‘godmen’ and rescued 10 minors, all in the age group of 10-14 years. These children hail from Tripura and Mizoram. According to Indian Express, their medical examinations have confirmed rape.

“A call was made to Childline number 1098 which said that there are minors being treated badly at an ashram. Counsellors from Childline visited the ashram and conducted counselling sessions and they found some things suspicious. They sought police help and we raided the ashram and rescued the children,” the Circle Officer for the area where the ashram is located, told Indian Express.

A 10-year-old child from Mizoram, according to Times of India, told the Child Welfare Committee, “Maharaj would make us drink coronavirus medicine. Then he’d get naked and lie down.” Another 13-year-old boy from Tripura has reportedly accused Swami Bhakti Bhushan Maharaj of treating him like a slave and forcing him to bring alcohol and bidi for him. He said that refusing the ‘godman’s’ order would lead to brutal thrashings.

While statements of four minors have been recorded before a magistrate under CrPc Section 164, while the statements of six others are likely to be recorded on Monday.