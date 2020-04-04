Madhya Pradesh man organised feast for 1,500 people after returning from Dubai, tests positive for coronavirus

Authorities have sealed an entire colony in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena after a man, who returned from Dubai to his native place to organise a feast for 1,500 people, tested positive for coronavirus. The man, identified as Suresh, worked as a waiter in Dubai.

Suresh returned to Madhya Pradesh on 17 March and organised a funeral function in honour of his mother on 20 March. A report by NDTV said that Suresh developed symptoms for coronavirus on 25 March but he visited the hospital four days later. Both Suresh and his wife later tested positive for the virus and were placed in quarantine.

The district SDM of Morena was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “A man had returned from Dubai on 17 March. He and his wife, both of whom later tested postive, organised a function on March 20. As a precautionary measure, around 26000 people living in 3000 houses have been ordered home quarantine for 14 days.”

He said that samples of 23 people living close to the couple”s residence have been sent for coronavirus testing. 10 of them have now reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

“We sent 23 samples of the contacts of the two positive patients and received the reports on Friday. Out of them 10, including eight women, have tested positive for the virus. All 12 patients have now been quarantined at the hospital, while those who tested negative have been put under 14 days isolation at their houses in different parts of Morena district,” Morena’s Chief Medical Officer Dr RC Bandil was quoted as saying.

Morena Resident Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Padmesh Upadhyay has been tasked to keep a watch over the cordoned-off area.

68 people have died after contracting the virus in India with 2,650 people being declared as active cases for coronavirus. According to the Union Health Ministry, six people have died of the virus in Madhya Pradesh while authorities have detected 104 active cases.