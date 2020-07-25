Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19, goes into quarantine

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for COVID-19. Chouhan confirmed the news on social media as he asked those who had come in his contact to get themselves tested for the deadly virus. The chief minister later informed that he will be admitted to a COVID-19 hospital. His tweet in Hindi read, “I will be admitted at COVID19-dedicated Chirayu Hospital on the advice of doctors.”

Earlier, Chauhan had tweeted, “My dear people of the state. I was feeling the symptoms of COVID-19. I’ve tested positive after the test. I appeal to all my companions that those who came in contact with me should get themselves tested for corona. My close associates should go into quarantine.”

मैं #COVID19 की सभी गाइडलाइन्स का पालन कर रहा हूँ। डॉक्टर की सलाह के अनुसार स्वयं को क्वारन्टीन करूंगा। मेरी प्रदेश की जनता से अपील है कि सावधानी रखें, जरा सी असावधानी कोरोना को निमंत्रण देती है । मैंने कोरोना से बचने के हर संभव प्रयास किए लेकिन अनेक विषयों को लेकर लोग मिलते थे। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

Chouhan said that he was following all the guidelines of quarantine. “I will quarantine myself according to the advice of my doctors. I appeal to people of the state to exercise caution.”

Chouhan said that Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Urban Development and Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary will hold review meetings on coronavirus situation in the state.