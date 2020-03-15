Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker has ‘coronavirus’ game plan to outsmart Amit Shah?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has indicated that he may defy Governor’s directive on floor test tomorrow. Speaking to reporters on Sunday afternoon, Prajapati said that the health of an individual must assume more significance than anything else.

Prajapati said that he was also concerned about the health of democracy in light of serious allegations of the abduction of 20-plus Congress MLAs by the BJP. The MP Speaker said that he was the constitutional protector of all MLAs in the assembly adding that he was worried about those MLAs taking refuge in Bengaluru.

Prajapati was asked if he would delay the floor test due to coronavirus. To which he said that reporters must for tomorrow.

His comments came a day after Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote in the Assembly soon after his scheduled address on 16 March.

In his letter to Nath, the governor said, “I came to know that 22 MLAs have sent their resignations to the MP Assembly speaker and they have also informed about it on electronic and print media. I have seen the coverage on both media with attention.”

The letter by Tandon added, “They have also sent the letter to me separately on March 10, 2020 and the same MLAs have requested for security to present these resignation letters to the Vidhan Sabha speaker on March 13.”

The Madhya Pradesh government faced an existential crisis after former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled against his party and joined the BJP. All 22 MLAs currently lodged in Bengaluru are believed to be his supporters.

The Congress had shifted its MLAs to Jaipur but they’ve now returned to Bhopal. The BJP too has taken its MLAs to Gurugram in Haryana.

Prajapati has already accepted the resignations of six rebel Congress MLAs, all ministers in the Kamal Nath government.

