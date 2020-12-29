“Made me look like a fool on air”: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy shares journalist’s unflattering tweet about late Arun Jaitley

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared an unflattering tweet about late Arun Jaitley and how he influenced the editorial decisions of Indian media. Jyotsna Mohan, the journalist in question, had written she was made to ask questions dictated by Jaitley during her interview with the late BJP leader.



Mohan’s tweet, now gone viral, read, “Arun Jaitley once dictated questions to my editor for me to ask on the news. When I did, he completely turned it around and made me look like a fool on air. My editor, a very senior journalist shamefacedly apologised but as a newbie this was a hard lesson to learn. #ArunJaitley.”

Swamy, who never hid his dislikes for Jaitley, retweeted the screenshot of Mohan’s tweet shared by one of his followers on the microblogging site.

Swamy’s rivalry with Jaitley has always been out in the open, The outspoken BJP parliamentarian had once said during an interview on a TV channel, “I don’t even know him…There’s no question of loving him (Jaitley).”

Speaking at an event organised by India Today in 2016, Swamy had said that he would have been a better finance minister than Jaitley. “I am an economist. He is a lawyer. How can he be better than me?”

Last year, Swamy had launched a stunning attack against a TV journalist working for CNN-News18 by calling her a part of a ‘cartel known as AJ Pvt Ltd.’ AJ is believed to be a reference to late Arun Jaitley.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday unveiled a statue of Arun Jaitley at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. The installation of Jaitley’s statue at a sporting venue triggered a huge controversy prompting former Indian bowler Bishan Singh Bedi to demand the removal of his name from one of the stands inside the Kotla ground.

Jaitley died of multiple organ failure in August last year.