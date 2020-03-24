Lunch with ‘Mum and Dad’: Omar Abdullah offers advice on how to survive lockdown after spending 232 days in detention

The central government on Tuesday finally released former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from 232 days of detention. Soon after his release from Srinagar’s Hari Niwas, Omar took to Twitter to update his social media page, which had gone dormant in his absence since being arrested on 5 August 2019.

His first tweet after being released read, “232 days after my detention today I finally left Hari Niwas. It’s a very different world today to the one that existed on 5th August 2019.”

232 days after my detention today I finally left Hari Niwas. It’s a very different world today to the one that existed on 5th August 2019. pic.twitter.com/Y44MNwDlNz — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 24, 2020

He also shared a photo of himself with his parents as he wrote, “Had lunch with my mum & dad for the first time in almost 8 months. I can’t remember a better meal even though I’ve been in a bit of a daze & don’t remember what I ate.”

Had lunch with my mum & dad for the first time in almost 8 months. I can’t remember a better meal even though I’ve been in a bit of a daze & don’t remember what I ate ☺️ pic.twitter.com/W4duuhCVjI — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 24, 2020

Omar thanked his colleagues from the National Conference ‘for staying united & staying strong’ adding that ‘we have a long & difficult road ahead of us but together we will ensure J&K sees better days.’

He concluded by displaying that his humour was intact even after months of house arrest as he offered his advice on how to survive a lockdown. Omar wrote, “On a lighter note if anyone wants tips on surviving quarantine or a lock down I have months of experience at my disposal, perhaps a blog is in order.”

India has gone into a complete lockdown with road, train and air services coming to a grinding halt to contain the spread of coronavirus. India has recorded 10 deaths due to COVID-19 till now.

" "