Ludhiana ACP Anil Kohli dies coronavirus as Punjab’s COVID-19 death toll jumps to 14

Ludhiana ACP Anil Kohli has died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the COVID–19 death toll in Punjab to 14.

Confirming Kohli’s death, Ludhiana’s Public Relations Office tweeted, “Sad News ACP Anil Kohli passed away. Died of #COVIDー19 . Was admitted in SPS Hospital Ludhiana.”

DGP Punjab Police wrote in its tweet, “Our brother officer Anil Kohli, ACP Ludhiana, lost his battle against #COVID-19 today afternoon. Anil served Punjab Police and the people of Punjab for over 30 years. May his soul RIP! Our prayers are with his family, relatives and all those worked with him.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote on the microblogging site, “Sad to share that we had lost Gurmail Singh Kanungo yesterday & ACP Anil Kohli in Ludhiana to #Covid19 today. In this moment of crisis, losing our Corona Warriors is a big loss for the State. I join their families in this time of grief. Rest assured Punjab will stand by them.”

