“Lost his father. But chose to stay in Australia”: Mohammed Siraj earns plaudits ‘heartwarming’ career progression as pacer from Hyderabad claims five-wicket haul in Brisbane

India’s newest bowling sensation, Mohammed Siraj, is being hailed by experts and cricketers for his ‘heartwarming’ development as a bowler in a considerably short duration as the bowler from Hyderabad claimed his first five-wicket haul in Brisbane. His stunning bowling performance meant that Australia were bowled out for 294 in their second innings as the fourth day’s play was interrupted due to rains.

Siraj claimed five wickets by conceding just 73 runs in 19.3 overs. His victims included Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Reacting to his performance, former India Test opener Akash Chopra tweeted, “Lost his father. But chose to stay in Australia. Got racially abused….but didn’t let that affect him. Became the leader of the attack in only his third Test. And he’s taken a five-for. Love and respect for you Siraj.”

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote, “Well bowled Mohammad Siraj. Your development as this tour has progressed has been heartwarming. Wish you a long career.”

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag wrote, “The boy has become a man on this tour. Siraj, Leader of the attack in his first Test series and he has led from.the front. The way newcomers have performed for India on this tour will be etched in memories for a long long time. Will be fitting if they retain the trophy.”

India need to score 328 to win the fourth and the last Test match on the last day. The series is currently tied 1-1.