“Look at India, it’s filthy”: PM Modi’s friend Donald Trump triggers controversy with disparaging remarks about India during presidential debate

US President Donald Trump, a trees known ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heaped insult on India by calling the country ‘filthy’ during his last presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. As expected, Trump’s comments have caused huge outrage among Indian Twitterati.

Reacting to a question from the moderator of the debate on his future actions on climate change, Trump said, “We have a trillion trees programme, we have so many programme. I do love a clean environment. What I want is the crystal clear water, the cleanest air….Look at China, how filthy it is? Look at Russia, look at India, it’s filthy. The air is filthy.”

Trump making insulting comments about India assumes significance given that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the helm of government affairs for the last six years. The Indian PM has been claiming the success of his pet campaign Swachh Bharat (Clean India). Also, not too long ago, Modi had invited Trump to Gujarat to flaunt his friendship with the US president.

This is how Twitterati reacted:

Trump said about India. Look it India is Filthy. Trump is absolutely right. This is the reality of India#FilthyIndia#BeautifulPakistan#PakDeservesWhiteList pic.twitter.com/5tExebqGfO — WASEEM MUGHAL (@waseemtariq_) October 23, 2020

Doland bhai “India is filthy” Meanwhile HyperNationalist Modi bhakts of India! #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/AQQPpWy0kZ — Mr. Groot (@MrGrootBoy) October 23, 2020

Trump after attending ‘namaste trump’ in Ahmedabad Gujarat-

‘India is a filthy country’

Is he right about modi’s hometown?

May be!

But he shouldn’t have judged india based on modi’s fake model state! — pachdagreat✋ (@pachdagreat) October 23, 2020

….and the friend ‘Doland’ called India ‘filthy’!!! Next is going to be – ‘Vishwa Guru’ to ‘Guru Ghantal’ ? #HowdyModi — Wg Cdr Anuma Acharya (Retd) (@AnumaVidisha) October 23, 2020

Trump:“Look at India. It is filthy.”

I don’t mind this, these r actually facts! But Modi shouldn’t hav wasted hundreds of crores to build walls across slums aka beautify India to a person who already knew the facts!Jus saying! We Indians getting offended be lik 👇 pic.twitter.com/UxlWazNmql — Awesome Almond 🔮 (@RoamingInNarnia) October 23, 2020

Last year, Modi had caused quite a furore by calling for Americans to re-elect Trump when he raised the slogan of Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkaar.