The Indian government has issued new guidelines for a phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month, reported news agency ANI. The nationwide lockdown will continue until 30 June with only essential activities allowed.

In phase one, religious places and places of worship for the public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from 8 June. The government will issue guidelines in this regard later.

In phase two, schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and Union Territories.

In phase three, dates for the opening of International air travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc will be decided based on the assessment of the situation.

Phase II: Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs. #UNLOCK1 pic.twitter.com/SoZWJmk8ih — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities.

However, the state governments will be free to not implement any of these guidelines even in non-containment zones if they felt that lifting restrictions was not in their interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the first nationwide lockdown on 24 March to fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the lockdown has been extended three times with the current phase scheduled to end on 31 May.

The government has announced many relaxations during lockdown 4 by opening the air spaces and resuming train services.