Lockdown 2.0: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 10 AM on 14 April

Lockdown 2.0: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14 April understandably to announce the extension of the current nationwide lockdown. So far, Modi has chosen to address the nation at 8 PM. This is the first time during the current coronavirus crisis that the prime minister has decided to address the nation at 10 AM.

A tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office read, “Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020.”

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 13, 2020

Modi had recently chaired a meeting with state chief minister, many of whom advised him to extend the current lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in India.

India has registered a total of 8,843 positive COVID-19 cases with 303 fatalities. Of them, 856 have recovered and been discharged.