LIVE UPDATES: West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra passes away, aged 78

West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra has passed away at a hospital in Kolkata. He was 78. The veteran Congress leader represented Sealdah assembly constituency in Kolkata from 1972 till 2006. He was also a former Lok Sabha MP.

A tweet by West Bengal Youth Congress read, “WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada’s family. May his soul rest in peace.”

WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada’s family. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lkDW8Q8f3q — WB Youth Congress (@IYCWestBengal) July 29, 2020

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect.”

All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect. pic.twitter.com/k1muPvycgT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2020

Youth Congress tweeted from its official handle, “We offer our deepest sympathies and condolences on the tragic demise of West Bengal PCC President Somen Mitra ji. A people’s man, ex MP Somen ji was loved by all. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

We offer our deepest sympathies and condolences on the tragic demise of West Bengal PCC President Somen Mitra ji. A people’s man, ex MP Somen ji was loved by all. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/haoaTIb3mN — Youth Congress (@IYC) July 30, 2020

According to local media reports, Mitra was receiving treatment for kidney and heart ailments. He passed away at 1.30 AM on 30 July. His COVID-19 test had come negative.

