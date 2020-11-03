LIVE UPDATES: Voting underway for 94 seats in second phase of Bihar polls

People are casting their votes in the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls that will see the fate of 94 seats sealed after today’s elections. In 10 other states including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, bypolls for 54 assembly seats are also taking place.

The campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar elections saw Priem Minister Narendra Modi step up his attack against RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav by calling him the ‘crown prince’ of jungle raj. Tejashwi, whose Raghopur seat is going to polls today, has been steadfast in highlighting the issues of lack of development and employment during his election rallies.

A report by news agency PTI said that the RJD has fielded 56 candidates, LJP 52, BJP 46, JD(U) 43, RLSP 36 and the Congress 24 in the second phase of assembly polls. These 94 seats are spread across 17 districts of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda and Patna.

As for bypolls, 28 seats are in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka, and Jharkhand and one each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Haryana.

Voting is also taking place for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, which was necessitated by the death of sitting JDU MP Baidyanath Mahto.

14:52 PM: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the bail applications filed by Kannada actress #RaginiDwivedi and #SanjjanaaGalrani and other co-accused who were arrested by the police allegedly for consuming and supplying drugs at parties and events, they organized. (Live Law)

13:56 PM: Maharashtra: Sameet Thakkar sent to police custody till 9th November by a court in Mumbai. He was arrested on 24 October for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray & State Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media. (ANI)

13:09 PM: Mumbai Police summons actor #KanganaRanaut and her sister Rangoli to be present before it on November 10. (Live Law)

12:12 PM: Congress never walked the talk that’s why its total strength has shrunk below 100 in Parliament, says PM Narendra Modi at Bihar rally. (PTI)

11:24 AM: Mahagathbandhan is winning everywhere..People of Bihar want change…wave of change is flowing: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi tells news agency ANI

11:06 AM: Delhi: Three people, including a security guard, arrested for the alleged rape of a woman in the parking lot of a hospital in Rohini. (ANI)

10:52 AM: Football legend #DiegoMaradona, who recently turned 60, has been admitted to a hospital in #Argentina. (IANS)

10:07 AM: Single-day rise of 38,310 new cases, 490 fatalities pushes India’s COVID-19 tally to 82,67,623, death toll to 1,23,097: Health Ministry. (PTI)

09:32 AM: I appeal to people to take part in this festival of democracy. I am confident people will bring change with the power of their vote: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. (ANI)

08:03 AM: Vote for Development, says LJP’s Chirag Paswan after casting his vote

08:00 AM: You must cast your vote for better health facilities, law and order and developed Bihar. Change is absolutely necessary for a new Bihar in the new age: RJD’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav