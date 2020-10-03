LIVE UPDATES: UP government blinks amidst resistance from Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra; removes blockade of village in Hathras

The Uttar Pradesh government was forced to blink amidst sustained resistance from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as it was forced to remove the blockade of the village in Hathras to allow politicians and media personnel to meet the alleged gang-rape victim’s family.

Saturday saw a high drama at the Delhi-Noida border near DND Flyway toll booth where the UP government had deployed a posse of the police force to ensure that Rahul and Priyanka were not allowed to enter the state in their bid to travel to Hathras. However, amidst continued resistance from the Congress leaders, the blockade was lifted and the brother-sister duo was allowed to travel to Hathras, where they met the grieving family.

The photos of Rahul and Priyanka consoling the grieving family went viral on social media, earning them plenty of plaudits for their sensitivities and compassion.

Rahul tweeted, “I met the family of Hathras and understood their pain. I assured them that I was standing with them in their difficult times and will help them get justice. The UP government wouldn’t be able to do according to their whims and fancies because the whole country is united in getting the country’s daughter justice.”

Meanwhile, the state government has suspended many police personnel, including the superintendent of police after it received the preliminary report from the SIT probing the case.

LIVE UPDATES on this and day’s other big stories will appear below: