LIVE UPDATES: Under-construction flyover collapses in Haryana’s Gurgaon days after city faces water-logging

An under-construction flyover in Haryana’s Gurgaon collapsed on Saturday night, leaving two persons injured. The incident took place around 9.50 PM.

Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tweeted, “Slab of elevated corridor Sohna Road Gurugram collapsed. There have been 2 injuries and both have been admitted and under treatment. NHAI team, SDM and civil defence team are at site.”

Slab of elevated corridor Sohna Road Gurugram collapsed. There have been 2 injuries and both have been admitted and under treatment. NHAI team, SDM and civil defence team are at site. pic.twitter.com/9JTCMaaoEA — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) August 22, 2020

The latest episode causing embarrassment to the state’s BJP government came days after the city faced widespread waterlogging after heavy rains.

