LIVE UPDATES: Under-construction flyover collapses in Haryana’s Gurgaon days after city faces water-logging

An under-construction flyover in Haryana’s Gurgaon collapsed on Saturday night, leaving two persons injured. The incident took place around 9.50 PM.

Gurgaon
Photo: tweeted by journalist Anurag Dhanda

Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tweeted, “Slab of elevated corridor Sohna Road Gurugram collapsed. There have been 2 injuries and both have been admitted and under treatment. NHAI team, SDM and civil defence team are at site.”

The latest episode causing embarrassment to the state’s BJP government came days after the city faced widespread waterlogging after heavy rains.

LIVE UPDATES on this story and other big stories will appear below:

 

