LIVE UPDATES: Tributes pour in for Ram Vilas Paswan after veteran Indian politician dies aged 74

Tributes have poured in for veteran Indian politician and the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party, Ram Vilas Paswan, after he died in Delhi aged 74. The leader from Bihar was the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution in the Centre’s Narendra Modi government.

Reacting to his death Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Bihar was the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution in the Centre’s Narendra Modi government.”

Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas. pic.twitter.com/naqx27xBoj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Modi added, “Working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan Ji has been an incredible experience. His interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted, “I am saddened by the tragic news of Ram Vilas bhai’s untimely demise. My relationship of 45 years with him and all those social and political battles that we fought together are flashing before my eyes. Ram Vilas bhai, you left too soon. I am not in a position to say anything more.”

रामबिलास भाई के असामयिक निधन का दुःखद समाचार सुन अति मर्माहत हूँ। विगत 45 वर्षों का अटूट रिश्ता और उनके संग लड़ी तमाम सामाजिक, राजनीतिक लड़ाइयाँ आँखों में तैर रही है। रामबिलास भाई, आप जल्दी चले गए। इससे ज़्यादा कुछ कहने की स्थिति में नहीं हूँ। ॐ शांति ॐ — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 8, 2020

The Union Home Ministry has announced the national flag will fly at half mast in Delhi and capitals of all states and union territories on Friday as a mark of respect to Paswan.

A state funeral will also be accorded to the Union minister.

