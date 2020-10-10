LIVE UPDATES- “This isn’t done”: Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh registers outrage after Bengal cop seen dragging Sikh man by hair in viral video; wants Mamata Banerjee’s intervention

A viral of a cop pulling a Sikh man by his hair in West Bengal has evoked widespread outrage with former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh seeking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s intervention. The video in question was reportedly shot during the protest by the Bengal unit of the BJP in Howrah on Thursday.

In the viral video, a cop was seen pulling a Sikh man by his hair even after his turban opened up during the scuffle. Reacting the viral video, Harbhajan tweeted, “Plz have a look into this matter @MamataOfficial this isn’t done.”

Plz have a look into this matter @MamataOfficial this isn’t done 😡😡 https://t.co/mKrbQhn1qy — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 9, 2020

The West Bengal Police issued a clarification on the controversy, saying that the person in question was carrying firearms. In a series of tweets, the police said, “The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday’s protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued,without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community.”

The police added, “West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. The attached photo has been clicked right before he was escorted to the Police Station. We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state.”

West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. The attached photo has been clicked right before he was escorted to the Police Station. We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state(2/2) pic.twitter.com/BnTWztfDGW — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 9, 2020

