LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court judge hearing Sudarshan TV’s case on Islamophobic show changed

Justice KM Joseph, who was part of the three-judge Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra hearing the pro-Hindutva TV’s Islamophobic show, has been replaced by another judge. The case on the controversial UPSC Jihad will now be heard by the Bench comprising Justices Chandrachud, Malhotra and Indira Banerjee.

It’s not clear why Justice Joseph has been dropped from the Bench led by Justice Chandrachud ahead of the 5 October hearing. Justice Joseph, who last heard the Susarshan TV matter on 24 September, has been moved to another Bench.

The Bench comprising Justices Chandrachud, Joseph and Malhotra had stayed the broadcast of the controversial series by Sudarshan TV on 15 September. Justice Joseph, in particular, had made scathing observations while coming down heavily on Sudarshan TV.

According to Livelaw website, Justice Joseph had told Sudarshan TV’s lawyer Shyam Divan, “What kind of attitude are you inculcating with this? When 4 episodes have already been broadcast ? Will you continue with this rant ? There are other communities also who want to “capture the power”. The bottom line is you’re maligning community.”

Pro-Hindutva Sudarshan TV had broadcast a series of hate speech masquerading as investigative journalism and accused the Muslim community of infiltrating the civil services as if aspiring to join the civil services was a crime. The Delhi High Court had first stayed its broadcast, but the Centre’s Narendra Modi government allowed its telecast.

