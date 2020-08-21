LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra wants Prashant Bhushan to apologise by 24 August

The Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra on Thursday gave lawyer Prashan Bhushan time till 24 August to issue an unconditional apology in the contempt case. The top court said that the hearing will resume on 25 August.

The order by Justice Arun Mishra-led Bench said, “We have given time to the contemnor to submit unconditional apology, if he so desires. Let it be filed by 24.08.2020. In case, apology is submitted, the case to be posted for consideration on the same, on 25.08.2020.”

Bhushan on Thursday had refused to apologise for his tweets targeting the functioning of former Chief Justice of India. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Bhushan had said, “It would be insincere and contemptuous on my part to offer an apology for the tweets that expressed what was and continues to be my bonafide belief. Therefore, I can only humbly paraphrase what the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi had said in his trial.”

He had continued, “I do not ask for mercy. I do not appeal to magnanimity. I am here, therefore, to cheerfully submit to any penalty that can lawfully be inflicted upon me for what the Court has determined to be an offence, and what appears to me to be the highest duty of a citizen.”

