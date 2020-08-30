LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra to pronounce verdict on Prashant Bhushan’s sentencing today

The Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari will today deliver its verdict on the sentencing of lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the contempt case against him. The top court had reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments from Bhushan’s lawyer Rajeev Dhavan and Attorney General KK Venugopal at length on 25 August.
Justice Mishra, who’s retiring this week, had repeatedly advised Bhushan to apologise and had even taken a break for 30 minutes for the lawyer to reconsider his statement. He had said, “Tell us, what is wrong in using the word apology? What is wrong in seeking apology? Will that be reflection of guilt? Apology is a magical word, which can heal many things. I am talking generally and not talking about Prashant.”
But, Bhushan maintained his stand on not apologising for his tweets questioning the conduct of the former Chief Justice of India. The same Bench had held Bhushan guilty of contempt on 14 August. On 20 August, the Bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari had granted him time till 24 August to tender an unconditional apology.
The Supreme Court had initiated a suo motu contempt proceeding against Bhushan for his tweet posted on 29 June against CJI SA Bobde for riding a Harley Davidson bike in Nagpur.
Bhushan had tweeted, “CJI rides a 50 Lakh motorcycle belonging to a BJP leader at Raj Bhavan Nagpur, without a mask or helmet, at a time when he keeps the SC in Lockdown mode denying citizens their fundamental right to access Justice!”
Justice Mishra had also taken note of Bhushan’s another tweet, posted in July. His tweet had read, “When historians in future look back at the last 6 years to see how democracy has been destroyed in India even without a formal Emergency, they will particularly mark the role of the Supreme Court in this destruction, & more particularly the role of the last 4 CJIs.”
LIVE UPDATES on today’s verdict and other big news will appear below: