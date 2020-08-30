LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra to pronounce verdict on Prashant Bhushan’s sentencing today

The Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari will today deliver its verdict on the sentencing of lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the contempt case against him. The top court had reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments from Bhushan’s lawyer Rajeev Dhavan and Attorney General KK Venugopal at length on 25 August.

Justice Mishra, who’s retiring this week, had repeatedly advised Bhushan to apologise and had even taken a break for 30 minutes for the lawyer to reconsider his statement. He had said, “Tell us, what is wrong in using the word apology? What is wrong in seeking apology? Will that be reflection of guilt? Apology is a magical word, which can heal many things. I am talking generally and not talking about Prashant.”

But, Bhushan maintained his stand on not apologising for his tweets questioning the conduct of the former Chief Justice of India. The same Bench had held Bhushan guilty of contempt on 14 August. On 20 August, the Bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari had granted him time till 24 August to tender an unconditional apology.