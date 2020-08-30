LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra to pronounce verdict on Prashant Bhushan’s sentencing today

By
JKR Staff
-
0

The Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari will today deliver its verdict on the sentencing of lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the contempt case against him. The top court had reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments from Bhushan’s lawyer Rajeev Dhavan and Attorney General KK Venugopal at length on 25 August.

Justice Mishra, who’s retiring this week, had repeatedly advised Bhushan to apologise and had even taken a break for 30 minutes for the lawyer to reconsider his statement. He had said, “Tell us, what is wrong in using the word apology? What is wrong in seeking apology? Will that be reflection of guilt? Apology is a magical word, which can heal many things. I am talking generally and not talking about Prashant.”

But, Bhushan maintained his stand on not apologising for his tweets questioning the conduct of the former Chief Justice of India. The same Bench had held Bhushan guilty of contempt on 14 August. On 20 August, the Bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari had granted him time till 24 August to tender an unconditional apology.

The Supreme Court had initiated a suo motu contempt proceeding against Bhushan for his tweet posted on 29 June against CJI SA Bobde for riding a Harley Davidson bike in Nagpur. 

Bhushan had tweeted, “CJI rides a 50 Lakh motorcycle belonging to a BJP leader at Raj Bhavan Nagpur, without a mask or helmet, at a time when he keeps the SC in Lockdown mode denying citizens their fundamental right to access Justice!”

Justice Mishra had also taken note of Bhushan’s another tweet, posted in July. His tweet had read, “When historians in future look back at the last 6 years to see how democracy has been destroyed in India even without a formal Emergency, they will particularly mark the role of the Supreme Court in this destruction, & more particularly the role of the last 4 CJIs.”

LIVE UPDATES on today’s verdict and other big news will appear below:

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Mira Rajput planning third child after Shahid Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor confirms second pregnancy? Kabir Singh actor’s wife reacts on Instagram

Entertainment

Kiku Sharda questions existence of Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show as Kapil Sharma targets veteran actress with cruel jokes in presence...

Entertainment

PM Modi urges Indians to pet Indian breed dogs, Twitterati hilariously link statement to ‘lapdogs’ of Indian media; Arnab Goswami and others face public...

Entertainment

150-year-old Archana Puran Singh: Kapil Sharma attempts to embarrass The Kapil Sharma Show judge with jibe on her exaggerated age, left speechless by guest’s...

Entertainment

LIVE UPDATES: Unlock 4 guidelines announced, political gathering allowed ahead of Bihar polls; porn star and Bollywood actor Sunny Leone ‘tops’ merit list of...

Entertainment

Utterly, Butterly, Islamophobic Amul, Waste of India: Twitter explodes in anger as #BoycottAmul trends against popular Indian dairy brand for support to hate TV

Entertainment

After Ankhi Das, another Facebook executive’s dirty nexus with BJP exposed; TIME’s revelation on lobbyist Shivnath Thukral should worry India’s 400 million WhatsApp users

Entertainment

More woes for Salman Khan as lack of interest from contestants forces Mukesh Ambani-owned Colors TV to postpone Bigg Boss 14; Sushant Singh Rajput’s...

Entertainment

Sudarshan TV owner Suresh Chavhanke rattled by Swara Bhasker’s ‘genda’ and ‘rape accused’ jibes as Delhi High Court blocks pro-Hindutva TV’s Islamophobic broadcast

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here