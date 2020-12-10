LIVE UPDATES: Stop Adani group, which invaded cricket match between Australia and India in Sydney, extends support to protesting farmers; day’s other big stories

After Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and dozens of British MPs, Australia’s Stop Adani campaign has extended their support to India’s protesting farmers. Stop Adani was recently in the news after one of its activists invaded the cricket pitch during a match involving Australia and India.

Stop Adani‘s Simon Gedda, Central Queensland farmer from Lotus Creek said, “As a Queensland farmer who understands the impacts of climate change first hand, I stand in solidarity with the millions of Indian farmers who are pushing back on Adani and the Government’s farm laws. It can be tough being a farmer, not only do we battle the elements and increasingly, climate change impacts but we are now called on to protect farmers rights against billionaire coal barons. This is a fight many Australian farmers understand, and it’s a fight we can’t shy away from. Adani and pro-coal Governments are ruining farmers’ livelihoods from India to Australia.”

Last month, the first ODI between India and Australia was briefly stopped after a couple of anti-Adani protesters entered the Sydney Cricket Ground carrying a placard that read, “No $1 bn Adani Loan.” The protesters in question wore T-shirts that carried the “Stop Adani” logo.

Meanwhile, British PM Boris Johnson is facing widespread ridicule for confusing India’s farmers’ protest with the border tension with Pakistan.

