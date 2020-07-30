LIVE UPDATES: Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi

Senior Congress leaders are praying for the speedy recovery of Congress president Sonia Gandhi after she was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests.

News agency PTI reported that Gandhi had to be admitted to the private facility at 7 pm on Thursday for ‘routine tests and investigations.’ “Her condition is currently stable,” Dr. DS Rana, the chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital, was quoted as saying.

No sooner did the news of Gandhi being admitted to a Delhi hospital arrive, her party colleagues took to Twitter to pray for her speedy recovery.

Wishing a speedy recovery for Hon Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhiji.

God bless her.#SoniaGandhi — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) July 30, 2020

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. We wish her speedy recovery & pray for her good health & long life. pic.twitter.com/tVouIGgx9X — NSUI (@nsui) July 30, 2020

I pray for the speedy recovery of Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji who is currently admitted at Gangaram Hospital for routine checkups. Prayers of every Congress worker is with you. Wishing speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/SNbWw6DhPh — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) July 30, 2020

