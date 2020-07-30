LIVE UPDATES: Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi

JKR Staff
Senior Congress leaders are praying for the speedy recovery of Congress president Sonia Gandhi after she was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests.

News agency PTI reported that Gandhi had to be admitted to the private facility at 7 pm on Thursday for ‘routine tests and investigations.’ “Her condition is currently stable,” Dr. DS Rana, the chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital, was quoted as saying.

No sooner did the news of Gandhi being admitted to a Delhi hospital arrive, her party colleagues took to Twitter to pray for her speedy recovery.

