LIVE UPDATES: Sharad Pawar escalates Maharashtra Governor’s controversial letter to Uddhav Thackeray mocking secularism with PM Modi

NCP chief and veteran politician, Sharad Pawar, has taken a dim view of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray mocking secularism. Escalating the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the veteran NCP leader said, “In the very Preamble of our Constitution the word ‘Secular’ is added that equates and shields all religions and hence the Chair of the Chief Minister must uphold such tenets of the Constitution.”

He continued, “Unfortunately Hon. Governor’s letter to the Chief Minister invokes the connotation as if written to the leader of a political party.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday had sent a terse reply to Koshyari stating that he did not need a certificate on Hindutva from the latter. This was after Koshyari wrote to Thackeray asking if the chief minister had suddenly ‘turned secular’ by not opening places of worship due to the rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Pawar wrote, “I have conveyed my views regarding this letter to Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. I am sure he too would have noticed the intemperate language that has been used.”

Pawar maintained that the ‘kind of language used in the letter which does not behove well for a person who holds a constitutional position.’

07:01 AM: 15-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly gang-raped, commits suicide in UP’s Chitrakoot district; 3 arrested, reports news agency PTI quoting police.