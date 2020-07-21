LIVE UPDATES: Sachin Pilot sends legal notice to Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga over Rs 35 crore bribe allegations| Prashant Bhushan faces contempt in Supreme Court| BJP MLA dies of COVID-19

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has sent a legal notice to Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga over horse-trading charge, reported news agency PTI. Malinga had alleged that Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore to topple the government headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

MLA from Bari constituency. Speaking at Rajasthan capital Jaipur, Malinga said he had informed Chief Minister As, Malinga was quoted as saying. “I, too, had offers but I refused. I had spoken to Sachin ji, he asked me to switch sides and I refused. This is a wrong thing, I will not do it for money.”

Gehlot on Monday ahd called Pilot nikamma and naakara adding that the former deputy chief minister did not work and only created fissured among people.

For more LIVE updates, read below:

00.39 AM: Ukraine stand-off ends as police storm bus and free all gunman’s hostages after hours of negotiations, reports BBC.

00:26 AM : Bihar BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh dies of #COVID19 at AIIMS Patna, reports news agency PTI quoting officials. He died of a heart attack on Tuesday evening.

00.05 AM: It’s not clear what triggered the Supreme Court to initiate contempt proceedings against senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The noted lawyer had tweeted on 29 June, “CJI rides a 50 Lakh motorcycle belonging to a BJP leader at Raj Bhavan Nagpur, without a mask or helmet, at a time when he keeps the SC in Lockdown mode denying citizens their fundamental right to access Justice!.”

00.01 AM: Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers: As per the government mandate, all passengers arriving by international flight at Delhi Airport must undergo 7 days institutional quarantine at their own cost (an undertaking that passengers accept this obligation is signed by the individual or head of the family and retained by the overseas mission/embassy before the booking is confirmed), followed by 7 days of home quarantine. For details click here.