LIVE UPDATES: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat publicly embarrasses PM Modi; makes stunning confession on Chinese intrusion

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has publicly contradicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by accepting that the Chinese army indeed grabbed the Indian territory in this year’s summer.

Speaking at the RSS’s annual Vijayadashami rally, Bhagwat said, “China encroached on our borders amid the pandemic.” The RSS supremo added that Chinese intrusion into Indian territory showed the expansionist nature of that country. According to news agency PTI, Bhagwat said that many countries were now standing up to China, adding that the latter was ‘shocked at India’s response to its intrusion.’ “India needs to grow bigger in power and scope than china,” Bhagwat added.

Bhagwat’s extraordinary confession on the Chinese intrusion in Ladakh came in sharp contrast to what Modi had said in June.

In his closing remarks after an all-party meeting, Modi had stunned everyone by declaring that neither had anyone intruded into Indian territory nor did anyone take over any Indian post.

Modi’s shocking comments had prompted many to conclude if India had surrendered Galwan Valley to China now. But the development evoked angry reactions from the veterans of the armed forces. Lt. General (Retd) Rameshwar Roy had tweeted, “Today is very unfortunate Day !! I thank my three stars that I am retired n my son in not in the Army!”

The Indian army had lost 20 soldiers including one colonel rank officer in the Chinese attack in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh. Another 10 soldiers including two Majors were taken hostages by the Chinese army before being released days later.

