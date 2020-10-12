LIVE UPDATES: Revolt against Tripura CM Biplab Deb grows as rebel MLAs arrive in Delhi demanding his removal

The internal revolt within the BKP against its Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb took an ugly turn over the weekend as at least a dozen MLAs reached Delhi to meet the party leadership demanding the sacking of the controversial CM. According to a report by NDTV, former health minister and BJP MLA, Sudip Roy Barman, has sought appointments with party chief JP Nadda, and the general secretary BL Santosh, on behalf of the rebels.

“We are about 12 MLAs who have decided we would appraise the party leadership about total dictatorship, poor governance of the chief minister, which in turn is leaving the party very unpopular,” he was quoted as saying.

In the 60-member Tripura assembly, the BJP has 36 MLAs, while its alliance partner, People’s Front of Tripura, has 8 MLAs. The saffron party had ended the 25-year-old rule of the Left parties in the state during the 2018 assembly polls.

BJP rebels are also unhappy with Deb for his loose comments, embarrassing the party. Ever since Biplab Deb has become the new chief minister of Tripura, his foot-in-mouth syndrome has become a great source of entertainment for social media users.

First he courted controversy by making extraordinarily insane comments that internet and satellite existed even during the Mahabharat period, which is a legendary narrative of the Kurukṣetra War, believed to have been fought somewhere in 8th and 9th century BC. Biplab, which in Bengali means revolution, became an object of ridicule even by his own educated supporters.

However, unfazed by public ridicule over his internet in Mahabharat remarks, he then found himself embroiled in yet another controversy by his equally crazy statement on Miss World Diana Hayden, who won the coveted beauty title in 1997. Questioning the rationale behind crowning Diana as the Miss World, Deb had said that she wasn’t the face of Indian beauty, but Aishwarya Rai was.

This statement by Deb had come after he famously asked unemployed youth in his state to stop chasing politicians for jobs and instead open paan shops for survival. He had then claimed that ducks recycled water when they swam and raised the oxygen level in water bodies.

The rebels have also accused Biplab Deb of inept handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

LIVE UPDATES on this and other big stories of the day will appear below: