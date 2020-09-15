LIVE UPDATES: Rajnath Singh to make statement on border row with China; Chinese troops laying network of optical fibre cables at LAC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in parliament on the ‘developments on our borders in Ladakh’ in view of the recent tension with China. The statement by Singh comes amidst criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who’s been relentless in his attack on the government for its handling of the border dispute with China.

Reacting to the recent joint statement with China after Singh met his Chinese counterpart in Moscow, Gandhi had tweeted, “The only “talk” to have with China is about restoration of ‘Status Quo Ante’ as of March 2020. PM & GOI refuse to take responsibility for pushing China out of our land. All other “talk” is worthless.”

Meanwhile, quoting Indian officials, NDTV reported that Chinese troops were laying a network of optical fibre cables south of Pangong Lake in Ladakh. This has given an indication that the Chinese troops were determined to escalate the situation at the LAC despite the recent joint statement by Indian and China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to teach China a lesson before becoming the country’s prime minister. However, the government headed by him has had to face plenty of flak for being soft on China even after the Chinese troops reportedly captured a large swathe of Indian territory in the eastern Ladakh.

