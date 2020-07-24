LIVE UPDATES: Rajasthan High Court’s verdict in Gehlot vs Pilot case

The Rajasthan High Court will pronounce its verdict in the case involving the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and his 18 MLAs. Pilot and his rebel MLAs had moved the High Court against the disqualification notices issued by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

Joshi had moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the High Court’s verdict, but the top court refused to intervene. The Supreme Court comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari said that the High Court’s order will be subject to the final order of the top court.

Justice Mishra had said, “Voice of dissent cannot be suppressed.”

