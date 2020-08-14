LIVE UPDATES: Rajasthan Assembly to witness Ashok Gehlot’s ‘Trust Vote’ vs BJP’s ‘No Confidence Motion’; Sachin Pilot buries differences with CM

The BJP has decided to move a no-confidence motion as the special session of the Rajasthan Assembly starts today. The Congress, for its part, will use the session to hold a trust vote to prove that there’s no danger to the Ashok Gehlot government.

The Congress government has received a major boost after the return of Sachin Pilot, who met Gehlot on Thursday in the presence of senior leaders Ajay Maken and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Earlier this week, Pilot and his rebel MLAs had met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his residence before the party announced that the rebellion had been controlled.

Gehlot has the support of 125 MLAs including six BSP lawmakers, who had later merged with the Congress. The BJP has just 72 MLAs, not enough to bring down the Congress government. Gehlot needs the support of just 101 MLAs in the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly.

